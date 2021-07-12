Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria, Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has called for the unconditional release of leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

The Catholic priest made the call during a sermon on Sunday, at his adoration ground.

Mbaka said he made the request when some government agents, whom he did not mention, allegedly came calling with some offers.

He said, “Some persons came to me some time ago that they have two slots for me. I told them I don’t need such offers because I have a slot that I need. They said I should mention what I need.

“My first request was that they should release Nnamdi Kanu because since you people arrested him, we have lost many lives, so of what use is his arrest if after he was arrested, kidnapping hasn’t stopped in the North? Arresting him doesn’t solve the problem.”

“Where were the nation’s security agencies when several students were kidnapped?” he asked while urging the government to use the same energy used in arresting Kanu to arrest kidnappers.

Mbaka, while attributed the rise in criminality to the activities of the politicians who purchase arms for the thugs during elections, advised the government to use the same vigour used in arresting Kanu to arrest insecurity, poverty, unemployment, activities of herdsmen, injustice and nepotism.