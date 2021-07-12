Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

As quests to find lasting soutions to the lingering Political brouhaha in the country continue, Governors of the Southwest geopolitical zone of Nigeria have lend their voice in what can be termed a way-forward in restructuring the fragile Democracy in the country.

The Governors rose from a meeting held in abuja and declared their stand in the ongoing talks across the country on the proposed restructuring dialogues.

The Southweast Governors in their wisdom proposed a six regional Federating units, Resource Control, Local Government Autonomy among others, as part of the ongoing review of the 1999 Constitution by the National Assembly.

In a document presented by the South West Governors’ Forum to members of the National Assembly from the geopolitical zone, weakening the central government while allocating more powers to the Federating units and States formed other parts of their proposals.

The governors had met with the lawmakers in Abuja behind closed doors and presented the proposal.

Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ekiti while responding to Newsmen after the meet said the South-West geopolitical zone shall be presenting a common front by approaching the proposed 1999 constitutional amendment in consensus.

Akeredolu added that a committee was earlier set up, with distinguished members led by the Caucus Chairman in the Senate, Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele and his House of Representatives’ counterpart, Hon. Femi Fakeye including the Attorneys-Generals of all the South-West states.

Governors present at the meeting include: Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Chairman of the South West Governors’ Forum; Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos, Seyi Makinde, Oyo, Gboyega Oyetola, Osun State, and Dapo Abiodun of Ogun States respectively.