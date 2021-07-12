Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

A High Court in Awka has declined to renew an order it granted embattled litigant Sen. Ugochukwu Uba on July 5, 2021 seeking the non-recognition of Mr Valentine Ozigbo as the authentic candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra state.

The said order, initially granted by Justice Obiora A. Nwabunike, going by Order 40, Rule 3(3) of the High Court Civil Procedure Rules could only subsist for 7 days after which the Court may choose to renew it or it stands abated as a result.

Going by the proceedings of today, Monday, July 12, 2021 and the Courts refusal to renew the said order, it stands abated and vacated. Thus, the order which restrained “the Peoples Democratic Party from presenting, receiving, parading or accepting Ozigbo as the authentic Governorship Candidate for Anambra State” stands vacated.

The significance of the Court’s refusal to grant a renewal of the said order means in the eye of the law, Ozigbo remains the recognised PDP Candidate for the November 6 Anambra Governorship election.

The news of the vacation of the said order is eliciting wide jubilation across Anambra state as Ozigbo, a grassroots favourite, has been embraced by the masses of Anambra as the “brightest chance” of reclaiming their state from the decline of the last seven years under the failed leadership of Governor Willie Obiano.

It would be recalled that on June 26, 2021, Ozigbo emerged the flab-bearer of the PDP in a keenly contested primary election conduced by the National Working Committee of the PDP.

The primary, which was monitored by INEC, was adjudged as the most free, fair and credible in the history of the party.

Meanwhile PDP stalwarts across the country continue to congratulate Ozigbo, who is regarded as one of the brightest entrants into politics in the South East.

Top leaders like former President Goodluck Jonathan, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President Bukola Saraki, immediate past Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, former Senate President Pius Anyim Anyim, Bayelsa’s Governor Douye Diri, Enugu’s Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Senator Stella Oduah, and many others have congratulated Ozigbo and vowed to support his candidacy and the quest to reclaim Anambra for the party.

Most citizens of the important southeastern state, believe it is time to take Anambra from the stranglehold of the Uba brothers, who have been cited by a Harvard University report as “the lead actors in the destabilising and destruction of Anambra state”.