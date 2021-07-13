Advertisement

2021 RECRUITMENT EXERCISE

(This exercise attracts NO FEES)

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) is a Para-military organization and the Lead Agency in road traffic administration and safety management in Nigeria. The Corps is desirous of recruiting young, vibrant. intelligent and patriotic individuals in the quest to advance its world class status. Consequently, applications are invited from qualified candidates for appointment to the following positions:

1. CATEGORIES

Advertisement

OFFICER CADRE – Assistant Route commander

Qualification:

Applicants must possess first Degree/HND from a recognized Institution of learning and NY SC Discharge Certificatc.iExemption Certificate.

MARSHAL INSPECTORATE CADRE

a. Marshal Inspector Qualifications

Applicants must possess the following:

i. Double qualification RN&RM, Accident & Emergency

Nurses. Pediatric Nurses, Anesthetic Nurses. Orthopedic

Nurses, Radiographic Nurses from recognized institutions.

Marshal Inspector Il (CO—LT

Qualifications

Applicants must possess the following from recognized institutions:

Nigerian Certificate of Education (NCE). ii. Registered Nurse,’Midwife (RN/RM).

Marshal Inspector 111 (CONPASS 06)

Qualifications

Applicants must possess the following from recognized institutions:

i. National Diploma (ADV Senior Community Health

Extension Workers Certificate (CHEW)

ROAD ASSISTXNT CADRE

Road Marshal Assistant I (CONRAS=05)

Qualifications

Junior Community Health Extension Workers (JCHEW

Road MarshalAssistantt1 (CONPASS 04) i tio

Minimum of fÄ. (S) credits in SSCE (GCE/WAEC/NECO/NABTEB). which must include English Language and Mathematics.

Road MarshalAssistant11t(CONPASS03) ions

Minimum of three (3) credits in SSCE (GCEAVAECINECONABTEB).

Artisans and Tradesmen

Artisans and Tradesmen may apply under this category. Thosc applying for the posts of Computer Operators, Drivers. Mechanics. Motorcycle Riders. Electricians, Instrumentalists. Tailors. Plumbers. Sportsmen etc must possess the following:

A minimum of 4 passes in S SCE (GCEWAECAECO.NABTEB).

ii. Tmde Test and or other professional Certificates. Drivers and Riders musi have (he appropriate class ofvalid [)river’s Lieence.

METHODOFAPPLICATION

Application is online through frsc.gov.ng Shortlisted applicants will be required to come along with print out of the form for screening.

SUBMISSION OF APPLICATIONS

Application should be submitted online within six (6) weeks of this publication.

REQUIREMENTS Computer literacy and possession of valid National Driver’s Licence shall be an added advantage for all cadres. Any certificate or qualification not declared or tendered and accepted at the time of recruitment cannQLbe presented subsequently [Or career progression in the Corps. Applicants must be Nigerians by birth. Applicants be medically fit and a certificate of medical fitness from a government hospital. Applicants must be less than 1 8 years or more than 30 years of age. However, 35 years will be considered for Medical Doctors and Articulated Vehicle Drivers. All applicants must be single. Applicants height must not be less than for male and I .64metres for female. Medical and Allied professionals must possess current practicing licences while Lawyers have been called to Bar. Male applicants have a fillly expanded chest measurement of not less than 0.87metres. Applicants be frec from any form of financial embarrassment, be of good character and must not have been convicted of any criminal offence. Applicants must not have tattoo on any part of their body. Applicants must use their personal email address and phone numbers when submitting their applications online.

OTHER CONDITIONS Prospective candidates who are pregnant need not apply. Applicants with any of the following disabilities need not apply:



Impediment in speech (Stammerer.idumb) ii. Gross malformation of teeth (malocclusion. overject, overbite etc)

Ili. Knocked knees

Bent knees

v. Bow legs vi. K-legs vil.• Flatfoot viii. Bent arms,’deformed hands ix. Amputation of any part of physical body x. Impaired Hearing (partial!total deafness) xi. Hunched back xii. Obesitv

Niii. Visual impairment (squint-eye. crossed eye. one- eyed etc) xiv. Medical challenge and any other physical deformity not mentioned.

For all Enquiries 122, 08077690361. 08077690362 or e-mail: recruiymem2021 tafrsc.gqy,ng

DEPUTY CORPS MARSHAL(Admin & Human Resources)

FEDERXLROADSAFETYCORPS WUSEZONE3,NATIONALHQ, ABUJA.

For: Corps Marshal