..RE: NOBODY GAVE NNAMDI KANU THE VETO POWER TO DECIDE FOR THE IGBOS AND WHATSOEVER HE WAS DOING AT HIS RADIO BIAFRA IS SOLELY FOR HIM.

The Ohanaeze Youth Council(OYC), the apex youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has observed with keen interest the malicious blackmail against the noble leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo led by Amb. Prof. George Obiozor.

The content of the cheap blackmail in the first and second paragraph stated thus, “I am the President General of Ohanaeze ndi Igbo not Nnamdi Kanu. Nobody gave him the veto power to decide for the Igbos. Whatsoever he was doing at his Radio Biafra is solely for him and has no link with the entire Igbo community”. “I could remember how many times we called him to order, yet he refused to heed to our calls, now he’s about to face what is bigger than him”

In the foregoing, Ohanaeze Youth Council wish to inform the general public, Igbo youth and other self-determination group that such poorly scripted junk can’t come from a renowned and respected International Diplomat Amb. Prof. George Obiozor.

After our independent investigation, the council discovered that the blackmail came from one Mr. Chidi Ibe and Mr. Okechukwu Isigusoro whom Rochas Okorocha claimed to his own faction of Ohanaeze Ndigbo at his Spitbat residence in Owerri.

We want to appeal to those that knows Sen. Rochas Okorocha to advice him to steer-clear on Prof. George Obiozor led Ohanaeze Ndigbo and stop dragging the well reputed Igbo sociocultural mother organization to the mud with dirty politics and cheap blackmail.

Significantly, it’s on record that Ohanaeze Ndigbo led by PG. Prof. George Obiozor at Enugu on 10th July 2021 issued a communique in regard of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu re-arrest and trial.

The first resolution in the communique was “(b) that in as much as Ohanaeze Ndigbo is not averse to the trial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, we however submit that he should be tried within the ambit of the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and in line with global best practices” And

“(c) that as part of our avowed determination to ensure the fair trial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu , we have constituted a legal team led by the National Legal Adviser of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and eminent Igbo Leaders to monitor the legal proceedings, throughout the trial”

Therefore, with the official position of Ohanaeze Ndigbo as ably led by Prof. George Obiozor in respect to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case, it’s quite unreasonable as well as a big insult to Ndigbo for anyone to believe or attribute that piece of writing from a trash bin, and ascribe it to Ohanaeze Ndigbo of Amb.Prof. George Obiozor led administration

In the Spirit of of “Onye Aghala Nwanne ya, Umunna Bu Ike and Igwe Bu Ike; Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) urges Igbo youths and our brothers in Self-determination groups to disregard the blackmail making rounds on social media against our President General Amb. Prof. George Obiozor

Signed

Comrade Igboayaka O Igboayaka.

National President

Ohanaeze Youth Council(OYC)

July 12, 2021