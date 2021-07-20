Advertisement



By Favour Goodness

The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Chief Ralphs Okey Nwosu, has said it would be a great injustice to the Nigeria’s electoral process, if the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA; the All Progressive Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, participated in the forth coming Anambra governorship election.

Nwosu said in Awka on Tuesday that the afore mentioned political parties displayed gross indiscipline and leadership deficit in their processes of conducting primary elections of their different political parties; which, he argued made them unfit, in the eyes of the law, to participate in the process.

“Everybody in Anambra and Nigeria are witness to what happened in Anambra as far as the primaries of APGA, APC and PDP are concerned. These three parties have shown gross indiscipline and leadership deficits, which manifested in the ways they conducted their party primaries ahead of the forthcoming November 6 governorship election in Anambra.

“Going by records, these three political parties should not participate in the process. What happened in APC primary was an ambush. The party opted for a direct primary; but at the end of the day, a candidate emerged without anything like primary taking place anywhere. This is a violation of the APC Constitution and the Electoral Act.

“For APGA, up till today, the party still has three factions; producing 3 candidates through three different processes. Apart from going contrary to APGA Constitution, APGA also went against the Electoral Act in the conduct of their primaries. So, INEC was right when it said that there was no clear congress that produced delegates for APGA primary.

“For PDP, the story is the same. Every day, the party continues to change techniques of doing their primary. Today, they will say adhoc delegate; tomorrow, super delegates; the next, nominal delegates. As far as we’re concerned, the only party that followed due process in selecting its candidate for the Anambra guber is the ADC,” he said.

According to him, if by November 6, Anambra people favoured ADC by electing the ADC candidate, the state would enjoy the best leadership since its creation.