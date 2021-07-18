Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 6, 2021 Governorship election in Anambra State, Dr Chidozie Nwankwo has appreciated his teeming supporters for the love, support and contributions during his governorship aspiration.

Nwankwo who stated this in a statement on Saturday thanked his supporters for their energy, time and many talents which he said were source of motivation in his quest to clinch the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Advertisement

He noted that upon his declaration to run for the governorship seat of Anambra State, he was overwhelmed that they keyed into the “New Anambra Is Possible” project.

He said, “I appreciate your level of sacrifices, commitment and dedication in these past months. On the road to enthrone good governance and rewrite the narratives of our dear State, I recognized your loyalty and passion for me to succeed and it was nothing, but helpful and it means to me more than you will ever know.

“Before my foray into politics, I have always through Kingdom Care Foundation (KCF) provides assistance which is geared towards improving the lives of the people of Anambra State and my burning desire to use the instrumentality of the state to provide quality service delivery remains unmatched.

“I am aware that most of you waited patiently at your respective wards to ensure that I was nominated as the flag bearer of the party, but our victory was short-changed by those who do not subscribe to democratic processes and an umpire who ought to remain neutral during the exercise but didn’t.

“The outcome of the primary election has been roundly rejected by myself and other aspirants and stakeholders within the party. However, I want you to remain focused and not to be discouraged because no matter how long it takes justice must prevail.

“God’s ways are not our ways, yet our greatest asset is our relationship with God which we must take very serious knowing he will never fail us.

“Bible is clear, when it stated that all things work together for good for them that love God and to them that are called according to His purpose.

“Remain prayerful and steadfast, there’s light at the end of every tunnel and it will surely end in praise.”