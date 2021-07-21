Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Hausa community in Awka, the Anambra state capital has said it was yet to endorse a governorship candidate for the November 6 election. They said they were still studying the political atmosphere in the state considering the recent legal fireworks trailing the primary polls of political parties.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Chairman of Amansea Cattle Market in Awka North Local Government Area of the state, Alhaji Bello Maigari on Wednesday said the Hausa community would decide who to support very soon.

“Actually, you can see that the primary election is in shambles for now because we don’t actually know the persons that are the authentic candidates of their political parties.

“We have been hearing that the courts have given orders that certain persons are not the candidates of their parties. But for now, we don’t have a candidate we will support.

“We are still studying the situation to know the credible candidate that we will support”, Maigari said.

Asked which of the political parties that his people liked, he said: “As far as we are concerned, I have said it earlier on, because for some time now, we have been part and parcel of APGA because the governor has shown us a little concern.

“For years, since the creation of Anambra State, we have been participating in every election but nobody has shown us that we are part of here like Governor Willie Obiano has shown us.

“During his campaign, he sought votes from our community and we gave him. Some of the things he promised that he would do for us, he has done some of them. He gave one of us an appointment as his special adviser on Islamic matters, that is, Alhaji Garuba Haruna.

“So, when he came for the second time, he said that this one person was not enough and asked us to bring another person. He gave another person the position of Special Adviser II on Islamic Matters.

“We are happy about it. If we finally get a credible candidate from APGA, we will start studying the candidates from all the parties to know who will fulfill our promises. We will vote for such a person.”