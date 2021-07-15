Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Valentine Ozigbo, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) flag-bearer for the 2021 Anambra governorship election, continues to enjoy wide acceptability as the ‘Movement for Dr Godwin Maduka’ endorsed his candidacy.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The ‘Movement for Dr Godwin Maduka’, a prominent grassroots political group, formally announced that it had collapsed its structure and unanimously endorsed Ozigbo for the Anambra governorship poll.

In a courtesy visit to Ozigbo at the VCO Campaign Office in Udoka Estate,

Hon. Tochukwu Ilo, Group Leader who led his team on a courtesy visit to Ozigbo campaign office in Awka to register their support, congratulated the PDP flag bearer for the tremendous work that translated to his victory at the party primary election on June 26.

Ilo, a former Director-General of Godwin Maduka Foundation, described the emergence of Ozigbo as “divine”, describing him as a ‘unifier, a strategic achiever and global economist’ who possesses the requisite qualities to govern Anambra State.

“We are here today for several reasons, but top on the list is to convey our heartfelt congratulations to Ozigbo, the duly elected candidate and flag-bearer of the PDP in the state for a well-deserved victory,” Ilo said.

“We also wish to congratulate the leadership of our great party, the PDP, for the wisdom employed in the conduct of the primary election that produced Ozigbo.

“Despite the challenges that bedevilled the party in the days and weeks preceding the election, the party leadership did its best to ensure that the election was free, fair and credible,” he said.

Ilo explained that the decision to endorse Ozigbo came after careful analysis of the events surrounding the conduct of the primary election, adding that the personality of Mr Ozigbo also greatly influenced them.

According to him, Ozigbo has demonstrated preparedness, grit and zeal, and considering his track record of excellence, Anambra will experience positive transformation if he is given the mandate.

“Valentine Ozigbo is my friend and colleague. We worked together in the financial sector. Ozigbo proved to be a goal-getter those days at the bank, always meeting targets and breaking new grounds.

“An articulate manager of human and material resources, Ozigbo transformed Transcorp Hilton, raising the bar and positioning it as the number one business hotel in Africa.

“His days at the bank and Transcorp Plc shaped him into a proactive leader, one who assesses situations and takes active charge of his roles and duties. He carries everyone along, always willing to listen and contribute where necessary.

“These and many more reasons gave us the confidence to come today and declare our total support for his candidacy,” Ilo said.

Another member of the group, Chief Chukwudi Ani, who also identified as a former colleague of Ozigbo in the banking industry, described Ozigbo as “a born leader”.

In his reaction, Ozigbo thanked the group for visiting at this strategic time, their kind words, and their commitment to the growth and unity of the PDP and Anambra state.

“I am overwhelmed with joy by your gesture of solidarity. This show of camaraderie is what our party needs at this moment.

“Once we won the primary, I began consulting within and outside the PDP to ensure a broadly inclusive, better and brighter Anambra we want to create.

“I appreciate your endorsement, and I am convinced that as partners, we can actualise the grand vision I have for Ndi Anambra,” Ozigbo- said.

Other members of the movement present at the endorsement include Chief Richard Mmaduaburochukwu, Chairman OAU Awka branch; Chief Sunny Nnebe, CEO Sunned Investment Limited; Mr Emeka Emeribe, Uche Anyaegbu, Okafor Martin and others.