By Favour Goodness

The National leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed excitement over the chances of Valentine Ozigbo, the party’s flag-bearer for the Nov. 6 governorship election in Anambra state to emerge victorious.

The PDP made this known through a statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, the National Publicity Secretary of the party.

Ologbondiyan said the PDP is ready for a winning campaign as its candidate, Ozigbo, is the most popular candidate on the ballot.

He urged the party faithful and the people of Anambra to disregard any claim to be the party’s flag-bearer by forces of disunity.

“The party hailed Ozigbo as an accomplished professional who possesses all the leadership qualities desired by Ndi Anambra in their collective quest to rescue their state from misrule and reposition her for greater productivity.

The party leadership further expressed delight at the overwhelming grassroots support Ozigbo commands across the state,” he said.

Ologbondiyan added that the party’s structure is ready to carry out the task ahead. The PDP assured Ndi Anambra that Ozigbo’s campaign would be issue-based and centred around the welfare, development, and security of the people.

Valentine Ozibo, a global award-winning business leader, is the immediate past President and Group CEO of Transcorp Plc. He emerged as the PDP flag-bearer for the Anambra State guber election after polling the majority of the votes at the party’s primary election held on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Prof Dora Akunyili Women Development Center, Awka.

He received his certificate of return from the National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, after his victory was certified by the party’s National Working Committee.

Ozigbo emerged as the frontrunner for the party’s ticket after running a unique grassroots campaign for almost two years in the run-up to the primary election.

His comprehensive consultations took him to the 21 local government areas of the state, all of which he visited at least 7 seven times.

In March 2021, the philanthropist and sports developer was the first aspirant to unveil his manifesto, the Ka Anambra Chawapu publicly manifesto, a comprehensive document chronicling Ozigbo’s grand vision for Ndi Anambra.

Valentine Ozigbo is the Chairman of Feet ‘N’ Tricks International, Africa’s largest promoter of freestyle football.

His foundation, the Valentine Chineto Ozigbo (VCO), has actively engaged Ndi Anambra with ground-breaking initiatives, including #Walk4Health, #Walk4Peace, Mbem and Oja competition, Anambra Talent UNLOCKED, and several others aimed at empowering the people of the state, especially the women and youth.