*lambasts delegates who only want his largesse

*concludes plans to dump party along with others, supporters

From Chuks Collins, Awka

Plans are afoot for one of the frontline People’s Democratic Party(PDP) governorship aspirants, Dr Godwin Maduka to dump the party for another.

This indication was given at the weekend by the American-based medical expert when he addressed and hosted his campaign team at his Godwin Maduka Foundation Headquarters in Awka.

But falling short of naming the likely new platform, the visibly confident guber aspirant noted that because of the cacophonous events in the party and the clear and observable three parallel lineups in the party where two had independent primaries and two candidates, “PDP is yet to have a candidate”.

Maduka who addressed the mammoth crowd of about five thousand members of his avid supporters from the 21 Councils of the state in an admixture of English and Igbo languages, noted that the remaining and most dominant other group is made up of “the greater number of delegates who want to vote for me but were not allowed.

“I am the one all the delegates want to vote for. But they were not allowed. After all I spent the last two years getting you ready. Really we are yet to conduct primary where the real members of the party will be given opportunity to vote…”, he stated.

Dr Maduka also disclosed that if the right things are not done quickly, he may be forced to seek an alternative platform to ventilate his ambition in the interest of the suffering everyday citizens of the state.

He joyously announced that it was inexplicable how a world-beater who had repeatedly triumphed where other world citizens failed woefully would be swindled by some local politicians. That when they asked for huge sums of money, he played along with them. But unknown to them he was tracking their every move and shamed them as he recovered every kobo, to their utter dismay and shame. That he clearly told them he don’t play politics of money!

He admitted being aware of other aspirants who were considering the option of anchoring their political boats elsewhere soon.

According to him, he shall participate in the November 6,2021governorship election in Anambra state as a candidate, and must win!