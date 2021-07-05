Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Bauchi State Chief Judge Justice Rabi Talatu Umar has inaugurated the newly elected leadership of the Bauchi branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) .

Inaugurating the new leadership, at the premises of State High Court ,in Bauchi over the weekend Justice Rabi called on the new executive to carry all the members along in the affairs of the association and to build on the successes recorded by the immediate past excos to complete some of the laudable projects and programs embarked upon for the good of the association.

She advised the new leadership to at the same time try hard and improve on what it meets on the ground calling on all members to extend their co-operation and understanding to them for a better Bar in Bauchi State.

‌The Chief Judge described the event as very important in the history of NBA Bauchi branch said that “As a leader of the Bar in Bauchi, I advise you to carry all your members along in the affairs of the association for the overall success of our tenure.”

Represented by Justice Mu’azu Abubakar, Justice Rabi Talatu Umar promised that, “On my part, I promise to give you the maximum cooperation you will require on all matters in the administration of justice in the State.”

“Recently, I am working with the other arms of Government in reviewing some of our critical laws in the administration of justice, such as the review of the penal code law, and the domestication of the administration of criminal justice law in the state,” She added.

She then expressed optimism that, “With the kind of synergy we have, Inshaa Allah in a couple of weeks, the process would be completed and the laws would be passed by the State House of Assembly and subsequent Governor’s assent to become in force.”

The Chief Judge also acknowledged the effort of the State government and all the security agencies in Bauchi State in their efforts in tackling the myriad of security challenges affecting the society imploring the new NBA, Executives to co-operate with the security agencies and the State judiciary in addressing the security problems.

In his inaugural speech, the new NBA Chairman, Barrister Jibrin Jibrin said that “Our vision has been articulated in greater details in the document entitled “The Seven – Point Action Initiative’ highlights on which were offered

during the manifesto exercise that preceded the election.”

He said that “The focal point of our stewardship in this administration includes but are not limited to: Respect, protection and welfare of members; Secretariat/Bar Centre; Economic/Financial Diversification; Bar/Bench Forum; package for young Lawyers; Capacity Building and Creating Synergy with NBA National Leadership.”

He explained that “by way of elaborating on some of these plans, let me explain that concerning the conceived action point which is aimed at ensuring respect, protection and welfare for lawyers in every part of the state, we shall be convening an interactive session/summit between members of the Bar and bench.”

“To crown it all, our administration will continue with the role of being the vanguard of the judiciary and judicial officers. We shall continue to press for the welfare and better working condition of all judicial personnel. Of major interest to us is the actualization of the much talked about judicial autonomy in the state,” the new Chairman assured.

Jibrin Jibrin explained that, “This means that at the state level, we shall encourage and partner with the government to walk its talk with regards to its promise at implementing the autonomy at full scale. It is commendable that Governor Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad demonstrated leadership and wisdom by expressing the willingness to let the constitutional provision relating to the issue prevailed.”

He said that “It is, therefore, time that this idea is realized for the overall betterment of the system and raising hope of the common man.”