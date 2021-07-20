Advertisement

From Chuks Collins, Awka

The newly established membership drive/mobilization arm of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC), named “APC Forum for Credible Candidates” has sent a message of felicitation and commendation to Senator Emmanuel Andy Uba, for clinching the party’s ticket for the coming Nov 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra state.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Senator Uba who was declared winner in the hotly contested controversial June 26,2021 primary of the party was few days ago announced publicly as the flagbearer of the APC by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Anambra Coordinator of the Forum, Chief Barnabas Atuewuru in a one-page letter to Senator Uba said, “…we the State Executives and the entire members of the APC Forum for Credible Candidates humbly wish to express our deepest joy and Felicitations for your emergence as the Governorship flag bearer of our great party in the forthcoming Nov 6,2021 election in Anambra state.

“We most immensely commend your dogged fight to ensure that the APC takes over the reins of authority in Anambra state.”

In the group’s effort to douse the raging open and suppressed tension trailing the declaration of Uba as the winner of the June 26,2021 primary, the group counseled, “It’s our humble advice and appeal therefore to all the other aspirants to sheath their swords and close ranks with you so as to record a landslide victory at the election.

“It’s inarguable that only one candidate will always emerge, and God Almighty who knows everything has bestowed you with the mantle, glory be to His name. Amen.”

To encourage and assure Senator Uba where the Forum stands, Atuewuru in the letter which was personally signed by him pointed out that, “We eagerly await your triumphant arrival in the state, when we shall visit and interact with you formally. It would also enable us fully intimate you with the details of what we will do to ensure a massive victory for you, and the party, come Nov 6, 2021.

During a question and answer session with journalists in Awka during the news briefing, Atuewuru cautioned that if the aspirants and their supporters fail to shake off the hangover of the June 26 primary, the party would suffer the effect collectively.