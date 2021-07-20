Advertisement

In compliance with the federal government’s placing of six states on red alert including Kano, the state government has suspended all Eid-el-Kabir (Sallah) festivities.

The state commissioner for information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who announced this, however, said that the Eid Prayers would be held in all the five Emirates and mosques across the state.

He said the development was part of measure adopted by Nigeria, like most parts of the African continent now facing a COVID-19 third wave after detecting the more transmissible Delta variant.

Advertisement

Malam Garba said the red alert allows authorities in the affected states to restrict celebrations and gatherings to a minimum, particularly the traditional Durbar (Hawan Sallah) which is marked by colourful horse riding events watched by large gatherings.

The commissioner also urged the public to observe the safety protocols that involve use of face masks, hand washing, and distancing during Eid prayer.