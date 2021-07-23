Ugwuanyi appoints 68 new development centre adminstrators

At last Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has announced the appointment of administratiors for the 68 Development Centres in the state.

The long awaited appointment is coming barely one year after the dissolution of the former administratiors and their members on September 1st, 2020.

The list which was sent to the Enugu House of Assembly Thursday did not contain names of Secretariee and members to work with the administratiors.

The List.

Aninri

Aninri North – Ernest Oshi
Aninri West – Israel Ani
Aninri South – Martin M. Nwankwo
Aninri East – Dickson Ukpabi

            Awgu

Mbanabo North – Solomon Egbo
Mbanabo South – Nonso Miracle Ochi
Awgu Central. – Maximus Oha
Anikenano/Ugwuene – Ndubuisi Nwankwo

         UDI

Udi South -. Owo Nicholas Onyenji
Udi Central Mrs. Regina Onoh
Ojebeogene – Barr. Simon Egwu
Ugwunye/Ezedike – Joe Anieze

UZO-UWANI
Adada – Chiemelie Dioke
Igboano – Ikechukwu Otaba
Mbanabo – Fredrick Chikel
Ogboli – Sunday Aniago

      ENUGU EAST

Enugu East Central – Mark Mba
Enugu East. – Barr. Onyeka Agbo
Mbulujodo – Nnamdi Oko
Mbuluiyikwu – Arinze Oko

         ENUGU NORTH

Enugu North East – Christopher Ani
Enugu North- South – Onyebuchi Ezike
Enugu North Central – Chukwuma Ugwu
Enugu Central Agu-Owo – Chinedu Ozioma Onyereri

            ENUGU SOUTH

Enugu South West – Egbo Nnaji Harry Chuks
Enugu South East – Chinedu Onukwube
Enugu South-. South – Oko Henry Onyebuchi
Enugu South Central – Daniel Nsude

            EZEAGU

Ezeagu North – Okwudili Onuoha
Ezeagu Central – Victor Mamel
Ezeagu South – Hon Chidiebere Ezinwa
Ezeagu West -. Ugochukwu Kenneth Obieze

           ISI-UZO

Amanyi – Hon Ikechukwu Orji
Isi-uzo. – Christopher Agu
Ehamufu East – Tobecukwu Odo
Ehamufu West – Barr Ogenyi

             NKANU EAST

Amankanu – EdeNweze Ignatius
Nkanu East Central – Prince Uche Sam Mba
Nkanu South – James Orji
Asu Nkanu – Engr. Ede Emmanuel Ozoemena

            NKANU WEST

Nkanu West Central – Barr. Anayo Agu
Nkanu West – Michael Egbo
Awkunanaw – Barr. Igwenagu Pius Ngene
Akpugo – Emeka Nwajanja Nnaji

         IGBO-ETITI

Igbo-Etiti Central – Paul Okoro
Igbo-Etiti East – Engr Victor Obute
Igbo-Etiti West – Mr. Jude Amunabor
Igbo-Etiti North – Mr. Modestus Okwuigwe

          IGBOEZE NORTH

Igboeze North-East – Clifford Obe
Igboeze-North Central – Cyril Onu
Igboeze North-South – Engr. Sampson Ape
Igboeze West – Emmanuel Nweze (Lulu)

           IGBOEZE-SOUTH

Igboeze South East Central – Ugwoke Donatus Ekene
Igboeze South West Central – Aleke James Obiora
Ekete – Daniel Chinedu Eze
Udeze – Ayogu Ernest

               NSUKKA

Nsukka Central – Attah Chidiebere
Nsukka West – Ajibo Dominic
Nsukka East – Barr. Josephat Nzewe
Nsukka South – Ugwoke Romanus Chijioke

              OJI RIVER

Oji River Central – Barr Chuma Dilibe
Oji River East – Ogbonnaya Onuaguluchi
Oji River South – Chekwube Nwanna
Mamu River – Hon Onwuama Sopuruibe

              UDENU

Orba – Okeanya Cyril
Uduluedem – Ugwu Stanley Ferdinand
Udenu North – Prince Onyeka Eze
Udenu East – Odo Kevin Ikpechukwu

