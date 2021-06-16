Advertisement

Members of the Concerned Fruits Sellers besides Mama Victoria Atorough Plaza, Wurukum area of Makurdi, the Benue State Capital have appealed to Governor Samuel Ortom to prevail on the Benue State Task Force on Street Trading via the Task Force Chairman and Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Hon. Merga Kachina to stop the Task Force from harassing them and burning up their wares and goods without provocation.

The group made their demands known to the the State Government via a letter of appeal today shortly when a member of the Task Force and Secretary to the State Environmental Sanitation Agency, Mr. Nath Adzu ordered the burning up of their goods in an undeveloped plot believed to belong to Rt. Hon. Terngu Tsegba.

It could be recalled that the Benue State Executive Committee Meeting earlier in the second quarter of 2021 gave traders on a street close to Swange Cinema in Wurukum Market quit notice.

The notice was not extended to traders operating on personal properties of no mean person but an honorable speaker Pro tempo of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tsegba who himself is a philanthropist.

In an interview with the leadership of the union, they lamented that: ‘we have become beasts of burden to a sitting Governor that we voted for’. ‘We have relocated from sitting on the drainage to Hon. Terngu’s land’. ‘Why is Mr. Nath harassing us instead of clearing those who yet hang at the fringes of Makurdi Gboko Road setbacks’, they queried.