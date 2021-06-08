Advertisement

Following allegations of diversion and misappropriation of N5.480billion being the statutory allocations to the 14 Local Government Areas in Zamfara State the Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development (PAPSD) has charged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest and prosecute former Governor Abdulazeez Yari and his erstwhile Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs Bello Dankande Gamji.

In a petition to the Commission’s Chairman routed through the Sokoto Zonal Office the Executive Director of PAPSD Dr Sani Abdulahi Shinkafi stated “we hereby humbly request the commission to invite, investigate and possibly prosecute the allegation of fictitious award of contracts, abuse of office and illegal deduction of fourteen (14) Local Government Statutory Allocation Funds.

“Fictitious award of the contract for supply of Grains from Alhaji Rabiu Maihatsi Dandume at the sum of Two Billion Naira (N2,000,000,000.00k) only. Supply of Agricultural Inputs from NamudukaVentures Limited for distribution across the fourteen (14) Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Three Billion Four Hundred and Eighty Thousand Naira (N3,000,480,000.00k) only

Advertisement

“In view of the above narration .

we hereby urge the commission to carefully examine all the documents enclosed in the petition to help you in the investigations and possibly prosecute the fraudsters in accordance with EFCC Establishment Act 2004”