***says nationwide hunger looms over limited food supply

***says FG should be proactive with palliatives

The Federal Government should be proactive with palliatives for the inevitable hunger that will result from grossly limited food supply in Nigeria, the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama advised on Sunday.

According to him, the palliatives would be necessary since farmers have been unable to go to farm due to fear of attacks and killings by bandits, kidnappers and terrorists.

He also hinted that thieves stole all his ordination gifts on the night of his priestly ordination 40 years ago, and hoped that God’s grace had changed them.

Kaigama stated these in his message titled: “Solemnity of Corpus Christi”, which held at the Pro-Cathedral in Abuja.

He said, “When the priest says, “Go the Mass is ended,” he means that you go and live out the practical implications of the sacrament of love, peace and unity; to care for the poor, needy and disadvantaged and to promote social cohesion and harmonious coexistence, in a society saturated with hatred, anger, revenge, rivalry and violence.

“As we need spiritual food, so we also need daily physical bread. However, in a situation today when farmers are unable to go to farm due to fear of attacks and killings by bandits, kidnappers and terrorists, our food supply will be grossly limited. I hope the government will be proactive with palliatives for the inevitable hunger that will result from this. A hungry man is not only angry but is today uncontrollably violent.

“On my 40th anniversary of priesthood, I wish to thank all of you who have been there for me for your inestimable support, generosity of time and resources. Immense gratitude to my late parents and my family, teachers, colleagues, collaborators and well wishers.

“For my failures as a person and a priest I seek God’s forgiveness and those who felt or feel offended and aggrieved by my personality, actions and utterances, I beg for their understanding and forgiveness. Please know that I mean no evil. Continue to bear with me till the Lord’s time comes. Some of those closely associated with me have suffered for my sake. The Lord will reward you.

“To my pioneer Diocese of Jalingo and my former Archdiocese of Jos where I felt greatly supported in my priestly ministry, I say a “grand merci”. To my new family in Abuja Archdiocese, may the Lord continue to bind us strongly together for the service of His Kingdom. So far, so good. Thank you so very much.”