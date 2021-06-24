Advertisement

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Office, on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 secured the conviction of three internet fraudsters. The convicts are Afolabi Gbolahan, Gbolahan Sodiq Atanda and Saheed Ayomide Rabiu.

Rabiu and Atanda were respectively convicted by Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta while Justice Uche Agomo of the Federal High Court, Ibadan jailed Afolabi on an amended one count charge.

The trio were found guilty of fraudulent impersonation, an offence contrary to Section 22 (2)(b)(1) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc.) Act.

Afolabi was sentenced to seven months imprisonment while Rabiu and Atanda bagged one and three months jail term respectively.

Apart from the jail term, Afolabi was ordered to restitute $1,000 (One Thousand United States Dollars) to his victim, Brown Brain. He is also to forfeit his iPhone 7 to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Atanda is to refund $350 USD (Three Hundred and Fifty United States Dollars) and forfeit one black IPhone 11 Pro and one damaged Rose Gold IPhone to the Federal government of Nigeria

Rabiu, is to forfeit one blue Itel P33 mobile phone to the Federal government of Nigeria