The Senate has condemned the shooting incident by a Police Inspector in Enugu capital city leading to the death of five persons and injuring of several others on Sunday.

It also condemned the alleged killing of a Germany-based Nigerian, Mr. Oguchi Unachukwu, near Owerri Airport in Imo State.

The resolution was sequel to a motion on the “Need to Investigate Fatal Shootings by Security Agents in Enugu and Imo State” sponsored by former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, at Wednesday plenary.

Moving the motion under Order 43 of the Senate Standing Rule, the lawmaker, who represents Enugu West Senatorial District, said the Senate: “Notes with sadness the Sunday, June 20, 2021 shooting incident in Enugu in which an Inspector of Police attached to Special Protection Unit (SPU) Base 9, Umuahia, Abia State, opened fire on the people on sight, shooting five persons dead and injured several others;

“Aware that the said policeman has reportedly been arrested by the police and taken into custody;

“Notes with a deep sense of grief the May 31, 2021 fatal shooting of a Germany-based Nigerian, Mr. Oguchi Unachukwu, allegedly by personnel of the Nigeria Air Force around the tollgate of the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport in the presence of his wife, Mrs. Ijeoma Unachukwu, his two years old son and four months old daughter;

“Deeply concerned that the said no arrests have been made by the Air Force or law enforcement agencies regarding the gruesome death of Mr. Unachukwu;

“Worried by the rising reports of misuse of legitimate weapons by security agents and extra-judicial killings in the South East region;

“Is therefore mindful of the wider implications of such incidents to the peace and security of the South East region in particular and the nation in general”.

Consequently, the upper legislative chamber unanimously resolved to “totally condemn the killings”.

It also directed the Inspector-General of Police, Service Chiefs and heads of other armed security agencies to “immediately commence regular assessment of the state of mind of their personnel as well as training them on relations with the civilian populations”.

In his remarks, the President of Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan, condemned the shootings and expressed sympathy of the Senate to the victims and their families.