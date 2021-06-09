Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA,Bauchi

The Governor of Bauchi State Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed CON has approved with immediate effect the dissolution of members of the State Executive Council and other political appointees that include, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), the Chief of Staff (COS) Government House and all Special Advisers.

This was contained in a statement signed by Mukhtar Gidado Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the Governor. He said the dissolution did not affect four special advisers that included Special Adviser Security; Special Adviser National and State Assembly Liaison; Special Adviser Social Investment and Special Adviser Media and Publicity.

Advertisement

The statement said All Commissioners are to handover the affairs of their Ministries to their respective Permanent Secretaries, while the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), the Chief of Staff (COS) Government House and other affected Special Advisers are to handover to the most senior Permanent Secretary in the Government House who is equally directed to take inventory of government property.

Governor Bala thanks the affected political appointees for their meritorious service to the State, and wished them the very best in their future endeavours.