Advertisement

Barring any hitches Operatives of the Sokoto Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, will be operating from an ultramodern office complex by the end of the year.

This indication emerged on Monday June 7, 2021 when the Zonal Head, Bawa Usman Kaltungo handed over the site of the proposed Zonal Office Complex to the project contractor, Hilmund Integrated Services.

The N250, 000,000.00 (Two Hundred and Fifty Million Naira) edifice with a five month completion time, has provision for offices, conference rooms, staff canteen and detention centre.

When completed, it is expected to provide a more congenial working environment for staff and members of the public.

Advertisement

Handing over the one thousand four hundred square meters site to Hilmund Integrated Services, Kaltungo warned against shoddy job and use of sub-standard materials.

He urged the contractor to abide strictly by the terms of the contract.

Speaking on behalf of Hilmund Integrated Services, Iliyasu Abdullahi assured of his company’s resolve to deliver the project in line with the terms of the contract.