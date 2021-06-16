Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka (Ogilisi Igbo), a chieftain of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has warned members against causing troubles to distablise the party ahead of Nov. 6 guber election in the state.

Ezeonwuka, who is also a member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party gave the warning on Wednesday in Awka.

He appealed to the members calling for removal of the National Chairman, Chief Victor Oye and other chieftains of the party to sheathe their sword or face the wrath of Ogilisi powers.

Recall that a group led by Chief Jude Okeke on Tuesday in Abuja announced the suspension of Oye as National Chairman and declare one Chief Jude Okeke as the Acting National Chairman of the party.

He said that Okeke and his cohorts were hired by opposition political parties to disorganize the party.

“They are not known in the party and as such they cannot take over the party.

“This is funny because our great party cannot be taken over by unknown men who are not known to us as leaders, stakeholders and members of the party” he said.

According to him, Okeke and his cohorts risk being cursed with Ogilisi powers if they don’t sheathe their sword and allow the party to conduct a peaceful primary election ahead of the governroship election in the state.

“Those hired by the oppositions to disorganize APGA ahead of Anambra guber poll will not succeed,” Ezeonwuka affirmed.