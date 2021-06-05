Advertisement

The Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development (PAPSD) have petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) demanding the investigation of the misappropriation and diversion of the N499 Million meant for the purchase of fertilizers by the former Governor of Zamfara State Abdulazeez Yari.

The group in a petition to the Chairman of the Commission routed through the Sokoto Zonal Office of the EFCC demanded the Commission to invite, investigate and possibly prosecute the former Governor Yari and the Managing Director Zamfara Agricultural Supply Company Limited for illegal withdrawals, misappropriation of funds belonging to the Zamfara State Government.

The Executive Director of PAPSD Dr Sani Abdulahi Shinkafi in the petition alleged that “the fertilizer Dealers Associations in Zamfara State deposited the sum of Three Hundred and Seventy Million Eight Hundred Thousand Naira (N370,800,000) only, which is equivalent to the value of 103 trucks and 278 bags of fertilizer into Zamfara State Agricultural Supply Company Limited Fertilizer Sales Account domiciled in Access Bank Gusau Branch with Bank Account Number 0029140950.

“The money deposited is for the payment of allocation of 103 trucks and 278 bags of fertilizer for the 2019 wet farming season up to the end of second tenure of the former Governor Hon. Abdulaziz Abubakar Yari the fertilizer allocated to the beneficiaries was not released and the funds were not returned to them for the past two (2) years. After several complains to the authority it has been revealed that the money is no more in the bank account,as deposited into Zamfara State Agricultural Supply Company Limited Fertilizer Sales Account.

Shinkafi said “we hereby urge the commission to do a discreet investigation on illegal withdrawal and misappropriation of funds during the transitional period at the end tail of Hon. Abdulaziz Abubakar Yari administration.

“Find below the breakdown of how the misappropriated fertilizer funds were illegally withdrawn few days to the expiration of Hon. Abdulaziz Abubakar Yariadministration.

Bank Account Debit Advice Details

S/No.

Date

Amount

1.

20-May-2019

N170,000,000.00k

2.

20-May-2019

N130,000,000.00k

3.

21-May-2019

N63,000,000.00k

4.

23-May-2019

N136,000,000.00k

Total N499,000,000.00K

The underlisted are documents attached in the petition for your examination and scrutiny.

Report of the Committee on Genuity and screening of 103 trucks for 2019 wet season. Access Bank letter to M.D ZASCO for Debit Advice on the withdrawal of funds from the Zamfara State Agricultural Supply Company Limited Sale of Fertilizer Bank Account. List of the beneficiary farmers that paid but not lifted their fertilizer Payment official receipts & Access Bank tellers deposit slip

Shinkafi added “In light of the highlighted above we urge the commission to investigate our petition any person found wanting should face full wrath of law and justice.