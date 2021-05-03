Advertisement

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has urged journalists across the globe to adhere strictly to ethics of the profession as World celebrated Press Freedom Day.

The commission gave the advice in a statement marking the 2021 World Press Freedom Day on Monday in Abuja.

” NBC urges journalists to adhere strictly to the ethics of the profession as well as pay tribute to those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.”

The World Press Freedom Day was established by the General Assembly of the United Nations on December 1993 as an outgrowth of the Windhoek Declaration, during the seminar on promoting an Independent and Pluralistic African press held in Namibia in 1991.

May 3 of every year was recognised as World Press Freedom Day (WPFD) and as a flagship awareness-raising event on freedom of expression and in particular, press freedom and the safety of journalists.

The date was set aside to commemorate the crucial principles of press freedom which were to evaluate press freedom around the world, defend the media from attacks on their independence, while reflecting on the issues of press freedom and professional ethics.

Acccording to NBC, the theme of this year’s world press freedom day is: ” Information as Public Good,” serves as a call to affirm the importance of cherishing information as a public good.

The commission also stated that the theme sought to explore ways to strengthen journalism through production, distribution and reception of contents.

” While observing transparency with the aim of empowering the country in relations to the world.

” It is also a call for urgent attention to the threat of extinction faced by local news media around the world, a crises worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

” It will provide ideas to tackle the challenges of our online media environment, push for more transparency of internet companies while strengthening safety of journalists,” it said.