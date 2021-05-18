Advertisement

By CHUKS EKE

The General Overseer of Mount Zion Faith Global Liberation Ministries Inc., a.k.a By Fire By Fire, Nnewi, Anambra State, Bishop Abraham Chris Udeh has said that those sabotaging the efforts to restore Biafra are now regretting their actions, either individually or collectively.

He said to buttress his point, he saw in a vision where an incumbent Minister from the South South region was crying profusely and when he was asked what was amiss, he responded in regret that Biafra had been actualized, meaning that all efforts to stop it has failed woefully.

Advertisement

Bishop Udeh who disclosed his vision to newsmen yesterday on phone, advised the South East and South South elites to endeavour to rally support for Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB in his quest to actualize Biafra, particularly now that the quest by Ohanaeze Ndigbo to produce a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction in 2023 is almost becoming a mission impossible, based on the reality on ground,

According to the clergy, “As far as I am concerned, the agitation for Igbo presidency in 2023 is a complete deceit because the Fulanis would never allow an Igbo man to rule Nigeria”.

“If this opportunity of actualizing Biafra is lost, the result will be devastating. If we can unite and insist on Biafra, that will be the best bet for us. Fulanis are not ready to relinquish power to any South Easterner. The Igbo must reject the presidency, ministerial appointments, job offers and anything that has to do with the federal government as a prelude to be on their own”, he further advised.

“Ndigbo should join hands together to get Biafra without violence. I don’t support violence or shedding of blood in doing so. I’m not a member of IPOB but I’m speaking based on what has been revealed to me as a prophet of the Most High God, ” the Bishop stated.

He was of the opinion that Igbo would be mocked, if they failed to get the presidency “as they are going to fail.” He said that South South and South East belonged to the former Eastern Region and should for that reason always work in unity for a common objective of achieving their freedom.

He alleged that an interim former head of State in Nigeria had been one of the architects of jihad to destabilize Christianity in Nigeria as revealed to him in the vision, warning that those who sowed a seed of discord should be ready to reap it and “I’m sure that the wrath of God Almighty will descend on that man”.

The Bishop wondered why the South East Governors could not think it wise to support Eastern Security Network, ESN instead of “wasting time and resources on what they call Ebubeagu, adding, “the ESN has the capacity to protect Ndigbo against the attacks of Fulani herdsmen”.

“For the South East Governors to establish Ebubeagu when ESN is already existing is a wrong step. They should rather rally support for the ESN. Who knows what would have been the fate of Ndigbo today if the ESN didn’t come on board. We prayed and fasted 40 days and 40 nights for five years for God to answer our prayers and give us adequate security in Igbo land. ESN is a prayer answered”, he submitted.

The Bishop said that the only thing that could restore security in Nigeria would be to arrest and prosecute all the Fulani herdsmen moving freely with AK47 rifles, destroying our farm lands, killing, raping and maiming innocent citizens.