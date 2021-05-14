Advertisement

… As CP Dikko hands over the money to the relatives of the deceased, MD KAROTA rewards the patriotic officer with N100,000.00

1. On the 10/05/2021, a police officer by name, Seageant Kabiru Isah, attached to the Command’s Motor Traffic Division (MTD) returned the sum of one million, two hundred and ninety four thousand, two hundred Naira (N1,294,200.00) found at the scene of a fatal accident. The officer discovered the money while conducting scene alalysis, minutes after the fatal accodent. The deceased was knocked down by a Trailer along Zaria Road Kano while on his motorcycle, while in possession of the said amount of money arranged in a shoe box.

2. The Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, fsi, while handing over the money to the relatives of the deceased, called on Police officers, as well as, good people of the state to emulate the behavior displayed by the officer. He also commended the officer for doing his job in accordance with the directives of the Inspector General of Police, Ag. IGP Alkali Baba Usman, psc(+), NPM, fdc

3. Overwhelmed with the behavior displayed by the police officer, the Managing Director, Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA) DR. Baffa Babba Dan Agundi rewarded the officer with the sum of one hundred thousand Naira (N100,000.00). While handing over the money through the State Traffic Officer (STO), SP Magaji Musa Majia, MD KAROTA stated that, he was happy that the police officer involved is attached to the Traffic Division of the Command and called on the good people of the state to emulate the good behavior displayed by the officer. Saying that, “we appreciate what the police are doing in Kano and we must give them all necessary support and cooperation.”

4. On the 11/05/2021, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, fsi (Nagari-Nakowa) ably represented by the Commanding Officer, No. 9 PMF Squadron Kano, ACP Shu’aibu Bello, distributed parliatives to widows of twenty six (26) Personnel who lost their lives in active service.

5. Prayers were offered for the late patriots while the parliatives were handed over to the widows by Hajiya Rashidat Bello, wife of the Commanding Officer 9PMF, Kano and Barr. Maimuna Umar, member Kano State Community Policing Committee. May the departed souls rest in peace.

DSP Abdullahi Haruna, ANIPR,

Police Public Relations Officer,

For: Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command.