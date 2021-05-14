Advertisement

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state said on Thursday that he agrees with some of the issues raised by Southern governors on current situation of things under the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration, especially the practice of nepotism by the federal government.

Bala made the observation while fielding questions from journalists at the government house, Bauchi.

He said that any government that is not fair and equitable in its administration or management cannot succeed.

Bala who said there is bound to be problem with any government that is involved in nepotism where only one section is given attention, added that- “What the southern governors said is part of some aspects of truth, where some people were given too much attention to the detriment of others”.

He further said: “what we know in this country is, there should always be a balance in terms of appointments in federal offices, in terms of appointments even at the local level because if you don’t practice fairness at the top, then you cannot get it at the Federal level and people will begin to think of self-actualization, self- determination and so on and so forth.

“It will be thought negatively unless we show fairness and equity in the leadership of the country,” Bala stated.

On the state of the nation’s economy, the Governor said that the federal government is clueless and therefore cannot grow the economy.

The Governor explained that what the APC-led government know best is to only involve in a blame game.

“I think the economy should be grown. I am not talking as an opposition, I think the Federal government has lost any idea to grow the economy, they are just involved in blame game, what they are known best for, is blame game”, the governor said.

According to him, “they are always saying this and that, and they are not even fighting the corruption they said they are fighting”, Bala added.

Governor Bala who pointed out that there is more corruption in the country now, explained that, “perceptions are built that there are sacred cows, there are tin gods in this country who cannot be touched.”