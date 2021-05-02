Advertisement

The Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Kano Branch, Comrade Kabiru Ado Minjibir, has commended, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for efficient management of the COVID-19 pandemic, of both 1st and 2nd waves. With proper handling of palliatives distribution.

The commendation was made during NLC Award Night held at Open Theatre, Government House, Kano, Saturday.

A statement issued by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abba Anwar said Comrade Kabiru Ado Minjibir, acknowledged that it was the way and manner the state government under governor Ganduje understands the pandemic that necessitated a concerted effort against it.

“We are very much aware of the political will exhibited by His Excellency, the governor during all the two phases of the pandemic. He appointed committed minds to drive the process against COVID-19. We are all living witnesses of their unrelenting effort in that direction,” said the statement.

According to the statement, Minjibir appreciated that “It is also clear to all how the state properly manages the distribution of palliatives from the beginning to this time. Kano state government under Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje deserves this commendation.”

‘’Justifying labour’s appreciation of governor Ganduje’s landmark achievements, Minjibir argues, “Your Excellency, we in labour, are conscious and objective in whatever we do. We are not disillusioned! Unlike some opposition politicians, who see nothing good in whatever the ruling party does.”

‘’He continues “We appreciate good whenever we see it. It is in this context that we saw it relevant to acknowledge and appreciate the giant strides of your government, specifically in the following areas, effective security management in the state, with minimal cases of banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities and efficient management of 1st and 2nd waves of COVID-19 pandemic.

‘’Others are, your being up to date in the payment of salary and pension in the state. Despite economic turbulence being experienced in the country, proper management of palliatives and other laudable projects cutting across all sections of the state.”