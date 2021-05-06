Advertisement

Gov. Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger has carried out a minor reshuffled of his cabinet.

The governor, in a statement issued on Wednesday in Minna by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs Mary Noel-Berje, directed the Commissioner for Works , Alhaji Ibrahim Panti, to hand over to the Commissioner for Planning, Alhaji Mamman Musa, with immediate effect.

He also directed the Commissioner of Finance, Alhaji Zakari Abubakar, to oversee the Ministry of Planning in addition to the finance ministry.

The statement was silent on what becomes of Panti.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN, however, learnt that the former works commissioner has been dropped from the cabinet.