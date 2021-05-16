Advertisement

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and governorship aspirant for theNov.6 election in Anambra State, Mr. John Chuma Nwosu yesterday said that allowing a Nnewi man to succeed Obiano remains the surest way to ensure equity, fairness and also appreciate all that the late Ikemba Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu did for the Igbo.

Nwosu , a technocrat and Information Technology expert who spoke while on consultative tour in Onitsha noted that OJukwu’s spirit will be happy to see a Nnewi man become Governor of Anambra state considering that he devoted his life towards the liberation of the Igbo and was also the soul and body of APGA , the ruling party in Anambra State.

He also argued that equity and fairness demands that a competent Nnewi man should govern Anambra since the old Aguata region and Ihiala has produced governors in the past while Nnewi axis has never produced any.

On his aspiration to govern the state, he promised that if given the party ticket and elected governor, he will not only consolidate on the achievements of both former and present governors in the state but create a government that will be all-embracing and development driven anchored on transparency and accountability.

Nwosu said he will enthrone a maintenance culture in the state and ensure that rules and laws are obeyed in order to create a decent society where there will be prosperity and order.

“Looking at the three blocs in the south, I am someone that believes in equity. Aguata bloc has produced an elected governor in the past in the person of Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, the Ihiala axis has produced a governor too in the person of Mbadinuju . It is only Nnewi axis that has not gotten one. But if you look at the political history of Anambra State, Nnewi axis has shown commendable leadership and sacrifice in the past.

“They have sacrificed so much for the entire Igbo race. When you remember the late Ikemba Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu who is the image behind my party, APGA, you will see that it is just proper that you give it to the Nnewi man. We believe that Nnewi has the right people to govern Anambra State.

“Come to Nnewi today and you see that most of the development projects have been done through private efforts and we believe that with such innovative ideas and ingenuity, given the chance in the public sphere, a typical Nnewi man will do it better as Anambra Governor. We are relying on equity, fairness and competence too.

“If my aspiration works out, it’s not going to be a one-man show government. Democracy they say is government of the people by the people and for the people. My own government will be all embracing. It has been put in practice in my company where we have people from all tribes and geopolitical zone working and offices across the regions too.

I believe that what Anambra needs now is a bridge builder who can unite all together irrespective of area of origin, religious denomination or creed. If you unite the entire state together, from there you move to the national level to achieve same national unity

“Taking a clue from this, we must redress our lack of maintenance culture. I will set up a road maintenance fund because it is cheaper to build and maintain than waiting for the whole road architecture to collapse before you repair. Maintenance culture will not only be limited to roads but in all facets of our public infrastructure” he said.