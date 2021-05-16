Advertisement

– Gov clears Emirate over Eid Prayer ground

– As Emir commends state for peace, tranquility

President Muhammadu Buhari hails Kano Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero for building stronger ties with other traditional institutions in the country, adding that, President is glad for that effort.

This was disclosed by Kano state governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, during a Sallah festivity, Hawan Nassarawa, when the Emir paid a homage visit to the governor, at Africa House, Government House, Kano, Saturday.

“I am glad to inform you that when you were paying visits to other traditional leaders in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari was happy about it,” he said.

Adding that, even federal government enjoys “…your good relationship with other traditional institutions across the country. Therefore it is not only Kano that is happy with such attitudes towards them and other Nigerians,” he says.

He disclosed that, “President phoned me and expressed his satisfaction over your effort in building such bonds across. I mean your visits to Emirs and other traditional leaders in the country. So also many Emirs called and expressed their happiness over it.”

Governor Ganduje assured that the mutual respect between the Emir and the state government, paves way for stronger ties between the state and the Emirate.

He further reminded that, the late Emir Ado Bayero lived peacefully with the state government, “…your presence here reminds me of the late, whom we sat together and worked together peacefully,” he explained.

On the issue of Eid-Prayer ground, at Kofarmata area, where a section of the public, condemns the action of Kano Emirate over construction of shops around the Prayer ground, governor assured that Emirate followed due process before the construction of shops.

“Where are those who are saying that the Emirate Council was wrong, when decision to construct shops around Eid-Prayer ground was taken and implemented? They should go to Haram Mosque in Meccah and see how the Mosque is surrounded with shops of all types,” he challenged.

He further made it clear that, “The Emirate followed all the due process before giving out areas where these shops are constructed. Whoever is saying the Emirate did not follow due process, is saying that just out of frustration and ignorance of the process, when due process was perfectly followed.”

By way of briefing the Emir over the feats achieved by his administration, governor Ganduje hinted that the Kano Dry Port project would be completed by the end of this year. Which he said, “Our business people will find it very easy to get their goods from abroad without necessarily going to Lagos or any other Port point. This will definitely boost our economy.”

In his brief remarks, Emir Bayero assured that his Emirate and all other four Emirates in the state would continue to support state government policies, aimed at developing the state.

“We are very grateful Your Excellency over your effort in bringing back our heritage to us. This is indeed commendable. It is therefore at this juncture, that I am saying, on behalf of other Emirs in the state, we promise to support government policies and programmes,” he assured.

He urged people to always seek for Allah’s Forgiveness, so that the state would continue to enjoy peace, stability, tranquility and sustainable development.

“We are all commending the effort of the state government for the security in the state. Measures taken by the state government to improve the security of the state are commendable,” Emir Bayero said.