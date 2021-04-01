Unidentified gunmen, on Wednesday, attacked Tse-Agbungu of Mbamar ugondo, Logo local government of Benue State, killing two person’s and injuring many others.

Chairman of Logo local government, Mr. Terseer Agber who confirmed the incident said the attack on Tse-Agbungu was condemnable.

Logo local government is the home town of the former Governor of Benue state and Senator representing Benue North East, Senator Gabriel Suswam.

Mr. Agber told journalists on phone that the gunmen came through Afia road of Ukum local government axis with Motorcycles, attacked and ran away.

He said they killed one person and injured four others who were being rushed to Ugba for treatment.

Agber said, “Last night at about 08:30pm, unknown gunmen attacked Agbungu village in Yonov Council ward of Logo Local Government area, killing one on the spot, three were badly wounded.

He further explained that one died again on their way to the Benue State University teaching hospital, (BSUTH), Makurdi.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Anene could not combine the incident. She said “I have no report of any incident from Logo as we speak.”