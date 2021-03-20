Advertisement

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West has said that

the Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Babatunde Mobayo, must be

held responsible for the killing of a police woman and two others

during the House of Assembly bye-election in Ekiti East Local

Government area of Ekiti State today.

In a statement by the party’s Zonal Director of Media and Publicity,

Lere Olayinka, the Police Commissioner was accused of shielding

government thugs, even after credible evidence of their criminal acts

were presented to him.

The party said it was sad that blood-letting always followed Fayemi’s

footsteps whenever he is at the helm of affairs in Ekiti.

“During Fayemi’s first tenure, it was in this same Omuo Ekiti that

Michael Ipinlaye and Kehinde Fajuyi were killed by his (Fayemi) thugs

while Foluso Ogundare was killed in Emure Ekiti and Ayo Murphy Jeje

and Juliana Adewumi were killed in Erijiyan Ekiti.

“Also, during the 2019 local government elections in which only APC

contested, one person was killed in Ikere Ekiti,” Olayinka said.

Calling out the Police Commissioner, the PDP spokesperson said; “Sad

that just because of a House of Assembly bye-election, a policewoman

was killed in Omuo Ekiti today, by thugs unleashed on the people by

the APC government of Dr Kayode Fayemi.

“May be the Police Commissioner in Ekiti State, Mobayo Babatunde will

act now that one of his officers was killed in Omuo Ekiti today, by

Fayemi’s thugs.

“When the thugs sent to assassinate me and Dayo Akinleye invaded GNN

Hotel in Ado Ekiti on October 24, 2020, and CCTV footages were made

available to the police, nothing was done.

“Today, the thugs have killed a police woman and two other people.

“Let’s see what Ekiti State Police Commissioner will do this time around.

“And most importantly, let’s see if CP Mobayo will stop being

complicit in government sponsored attacks in Ekiti State by arresting

those killers led by Dele Omojola (Marshall) who invaded GNN Hotel in

Ado Ekiti and attempted to kill myself and Hon Dayo Akinleye on

October 24, 2020.

“As for us in the South-West PDP, the blood of that police woman and

the two other people killed in Omuo Ekiti today, will be on the head

of CP Mobayo because he refused to act decisively when he should.”