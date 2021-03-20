The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West has said that
the Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Babatunde Mobayo, must be
held responsible for the killing of a police woman and two others
during the House of Assembly bye-election in Ekiti East Local
Government area of Ekiti State today.
In a statement by the party’s Zonal Director of Media and Publicity,
Lere Olayinka, the Police Commissioner was accused of shielding
government thugs, even after credible evidence of their criminal acts
were presented to him.
The party said it was sad that blood-letting always followed Fayemi’s
footsteps whenever he is at the helm of affairs in Ekiti.
“During Fayemi’s first tenure, it was in this same Omuo Ekiti that
Michael Ipinlaye and Kehinde Fajuyi were killed by his (Fayemi) thugs
while Foluso Ogundare was killed in Emure Ekiti and Ayo Murphy Jeje
and Juliana Adewumi were killed in Erijiyan Ekiti.
“Also, during the 2019 local government elections in which only APC
contested, one person was killed in Ikere Ekiti,” Olayinka said.
Calling out the Police Commissioner, the PDP spokesperson said; “Sad
that just because of a House of Assembly bye-election, a policewoman
was killed in Omuo Ekiti today, by thugs unleashed on the people by
the APC government of Dr Kayode Fayemi.
“May be the Police Commissioner in Ekiti State, Mobayo Babatunde will
act now that one of his officers was killed in Omuo Ekiti today, by
Fayemi’s thugs.
“When the thugs sent to assassinate me and Dayo Akinleye invaded GNN
Hotel in Ado Ekiti on October 24, 2020, and CCTV footages were made
available to the police, nothing was done.
“Today, the thugs have killed a police woman and two other people.
“Let’s see what Ekiti State Police Commissioner will do this time around.
“And most importantly, let’s see if CP Mobayo will stop being
complicit in government sponsored attacks in Ekiti State by arresting
those killers led by Dele Omojola (Marshall) who invaded GNN Hotel in
Ado Ekiti and attempted to kill myself and Hon Dayo Akinleye on
October 24, 2020.
“As for us in the South-West PDP, the blood of that police woman and
the two other people killed in Omuo Ekiti today, will be on the head
of CP Mobayo because he refused to act decisively when he should.”