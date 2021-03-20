Advertisement

The south east geopolitical region continues to experience increased perturbation and insecurity as killings of indigenous persons continue unhindered. This is as information available to 247ureports.com revealed that one of the states within the geopolitical region [Ebonyi] has continued to experience undue violence and killings in the hands of hired foreign mercenaries operating within the Ebonyi axis as members of the community.

It is recalled the military stationed in the State had shot and killed an attacker in Effiiom community who turned out to be a Fulani mercenary armed with AK47. The Fulani youth was estimated to be aged about 19 or 20 years old.

Following the killing and the discovery of the Fulani mercenary, the State of Ebonyi under the leadership of the Governor, Dave Umahi set up a peace committee to return to the community. The Governor requested for a two week period for the committee to properly investigate the root causes of the violence and the possible solutions to reach lasting peace. The stakeholders from the both warring parties reached a temporary seize fire. The Governor went on to inform both stakeholders that his administration would hold them responsible should there be any violence during the two weeks of seize fire.

Advertisement

During the seize fire, sources within the affected communities revealed to 247ureports.com that fifteen [15] additional persons were killed in renewed violence. “The Governor did nothing” said one of the sources of the Governor – when the information of the renewed fighting was brought to the attention of the Governor. The Governor’s inaction increased the fighting on both sides.

“Two weeks has elapsed since. People are still been killed every day. What the Governor did was to advise the stakeholders that if there are any attacks again he will hold them responsible. But the fight is still on. Both sides are still killing themselves. Ezzas are trying to defend their villages from Uffiom hired mercenaries. They hired many fighters from different languages like Fulani, Agila, some Ngbo youths and Otobolo. They even went to Bayelsa to bring Ijaw youths.”

During the supposed period, villagers from both divides of the warring group have continued to wage war against each other. Reported sightings of foreign fighters by Ezza people confirms what the military officers discovered several weeks ago. One of the villagers who spoke to our correspondent revealed that two Fulani fighters were caught by the local fighters on Tuesday. The Fulani fighters were armed with AK47 and were captured alive. The local fighters took the Fulani fighters to an undisclosed location inside a nearby forest. It is unsure what became of the two captured fighters.

Meanwhile, the Uffiomites have begun expanding and/or redefining the terrain of conflict by involving the Uffiom community in the diaspora through fund raising drive for guns and bribe money to bribe the chief justice of Ebonyi State. This was exposed through an audio tape released for the diaspora community for fund raising. The voice heard in the audio tape shown below is of a stakeholder [Ezekiel Ndubusi] speaking in the dialect of Uffiomites.

–

Audio recording of fund raising drive for ongoing war in Ebonyi between Ezza and Uffiomites

The content of the audio is translated below:

“What he is saying is that, he is complaining to their people that the money they have been donating have not been channelled in a right way that is why it seems that their mission has not been achieved.

The money they are paying into the former account is been misused by Emmanuel Acha – that he told them he bought guns and it was seized by the police – and another one again that they bought was not functioning well even after it was serviced by one police man.

Acha Emmanuel – he was the one previously handling the fund raising. Accused of mismanaging the funds

That they now need N20million to buy arms for the second wave of the operation and part of the money will be used to bribe the next Chief judge that will seat on the issue since the present chief judge is not well – that they heard he has collapsed three times and they will make sure he doesn’t survive. That the Youth has taken their firm decision that Ezza must leave that Land.

He said some has donated N2m, N800k, N500k that the remaining has to be shared by the other people. He said he will open an account that the money will be paid into in few days. He also said that they are working seriously to get Hon. Awo Chinedu killed (An Ezza man representing Ohaukwu North in state assembly).”