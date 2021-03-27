Advertisement

Information coming out of Ebonyi State indicates hell maybe descending upon Ebonyi State amidst fire bombs and killings of innocent lives by mercenaries and counter attackers by affected communities.

According to first-hand information received by 247ureports.com, four [4] communities are presently undergoing attacks at Ugoeze, Afizo Onueroro, Agugba and Ebeta – with scores of house being hazed down and lives lost.

Only yesterday, Ugoeze was attacked. Five [5] lives were lost and about five hundred [500] homes were set ablaze. One of the victims was Dr. Ignatius Unah – a retired permanent secretary for the ministry of commerce. His home was burnt to the ground.

On Tuesday, the attackers attacked another community, Nwekendiagu. More than thirty [30] lives were lost and two hundred [200] homes were burnt.

The state government led by the Governor, Dave Umahi has remained mute to the incident. The state governor had called for a two week seize fire between the warring parties to enable the state government resolve the matter. The two weeks expired over two weeks ago. The State government has yet to reach a resolution on its findings or call the warring parties to the table.

“They are still burning properties. As of now nobody could access the area even to carry the dead“

It is uncertain if the military has responded. But there are no indications.

Stay tuned