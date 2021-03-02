Advertisement

*aims at opening up massive economic activities

From Chuks Collins, Awka





An alternative means of transportation and a major boost to anticipated multiple commercial and agricultural activities has been kicked off in Anambra by the Chief Executive of the National Inland Waterways (NIWA) Chief George Moghalu with the flag off of the bathymetric survey of the Aghommili-Mmamu-Ezu-Nkisi-Niger River course.

At the brief but business-like flag-off event performed by Chief Moghalu at the Aghommili River bank at Ndikelionwu, Orumba North Council of Anambra state, Moghalu this afternoon, the NIWA boss pointed out the project involves clearing and dredging of the length of the rivers course.

In his remarks during the kickoff of the survey, Moghalu disclosed that the “by early next year 2022, the new Second Niger Bridge will be opened for vehicular use. And tomorrow (Tuesday, March 9,2021) His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari will be flagging off construction of the Eastern rail line at Port Harcourt. This will traverse all states in the South East.

“This federal administration is serious and committed to transforming the lives of all Nigerians including those of the South East. This administration has done and continues to do so much for the South East…”, the NIWA Chief pointed out.

On the bathymetric survey of the rivers that share a common course, he noted that it was aimed at opening up enormous economic and agricultural activities that will boost commercial activities in the state.

Chief Moghalu assured that it would also restore the historic water transportation along the course as in the past, which would reduce pressure on our roads infrastructure.

While kickstarting the project, he expressed confidence in the survey team from NIWA who is already on ground and working led by the Acting General Manager, Mr Henry Adimoha.

Mr Adimoha while demonstrating and explaining the specialized survey machines said the survey will give the vertical/horizontal shape, map and depth of the river course for onward transmission to the engineers in view of its dredging.

Chiefs Tagbo Ike and Edozie Obasi, both stakeholder and President General respectively of Ndikelionwu community, venue for the flag-off from different perspectives gave historical background details of the River course.