The national chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (Youth Wing), Belusochukwu Enwere, on Saturday called on Nigerian youths to reunite the country during the Valentine Day celebration, rather than indulging in immorality and vices.

According to him, youths should “celebrate with sense”, warning that Valentine day celebration should not be turned to a money-making venture with those in the entertainment and sundry businesses smiling all the way to the bank.

He also advised that youths should observe the COVID – 19 protocols in line with the directive of the Presidential Task Force on COVID – 19 and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

While advising them to “show the entire nation that we are one”, he said Valentine should teach them peace, unity and oneness.

The YOWICAN chairman stated these in a statement to herald the forthcoming celebration of Saint Valentine on February 14 2021.

He said, “We must eschew ethic segregation and bitterness and embrace one another. The true essence of Valentine Day is true love, not for immorality and other social vices.

“It is supposed to be a day when lovers and married couples, reaffirm their love and genuine affection for one another. It is not only for married couples; singles also partake in the celebration by spreading what is called agape love.

“Our youths should shun bad practices, immorality and other social vices that could demean human integrity. Valentine Day should teach us about sacrifice. It is about nurturing our families and promoting the spirit of giving, sharing and sacrificing.

“Valentine has come to be known as the patron saint of lovers

In the secular world, Valentine day is associated with romantic love.

In the 18th century England, it evolved into an occasion in which lovers express their love for each other by presenting flowers, offering, confectionary and sending greeting cards.

“These days, unfortunately, valentine day has been turned to a money-making celebration with those in the entertainment and sundry businesses smiling all the way to the bank.

“Like the first Valentine did by laying down his life so that couples may be united, and as Christ did by laying down his life for us to gain salvation, we must be ready to make meaningful sacrifices in life.

“But most importantly, Valentine celebration should bring us closer to the source of true love, Jesus Christ. The Church frowns at a situation whereby secularism appears to trivialize such a very important event that should be a source of great joy to humanity.

“We believe strongly that a world devoid of true love would be an empty world. We need genuine love all over the country to heal the broken heart and to melt the heart of stones so that lasting peace may permeate the whole of humanity.”