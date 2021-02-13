Advertisement

*salutes Archbishop Okeke on Episcopal anniversary

From Chuks Collins, Awka

The key frontline Anambra 2021 governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr George Moghalu has called on all the party members, as well as intending members to troop out in large numbers to participate in the membership drive.

The NIWA boss, a former National Auditor of the ruling APC urged existing members to revalidate their membership, while new members were encouraged to register their names in the party’s register.

The exercise which kick-off all over the state today in all the polling units after series of hiccups is expected to last two weeks. He appealed to all participants to conduct themselves diligently and in accordance with the prevailing Covid-19 protocols.

The exercise, he noted, “will take place simultaneously in all the Council areas of Anambra state. He said it is very important to the APC-led Federal Government as it would assist it monitor socio-economic activities including size of palliatives to be deployed whenever the need arises. It will also enable them monitor rigging in elections.

Dr Moghalu, has also sent a message of felicitation to the Metropolitan Catholic Archbishop of Onitsha, Valerian Okeke on his 19th episcopal ordination anniversary.

On the ongoing review of membership register by the APC, the governorship hopeful charged existing and intending members to visit their respective polling units with passport photographs and their voter’s cards.

The message encouraged those who have attained the voting age of 18 years to register as a member, saying that massive registration will put the state and geopolitical zone on a very good stead in the bid for the presidency at the appropriate time.

Praising God Almighty for abundant blessings on the cleric and his congregation all these long years of service to God and humanity, Moghalu who is also the favorite aspirant in the forthcoming Nov 6,2021 governorship election for Anambra state urged the citizens for ceaseless prayers for the Archbishop. He wished him more active years in the Lord’s vineyard.

While praying for more grace upon Archbishop Okeke, Moghalu seeks the massive support of people of the state in his governorship aspiration, stressing that the nation and geopolitical zone has never had it so good as being experienced under the President Muhammadu Buhari -led Federal Government. That all his campaign promises have been fulfilled and surpassed.

He listed some completed and on-going federal projects in the state including the Zik’s Mausoleum, Enugu-Onitsha Expressway and the second Niger Bridge. These and many others, he said he’s deeply excited and was sure it’s same to many people.