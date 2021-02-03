Advertisement

Kano state government has shut down UMC Hospital in the state capital to check the excesses of its management to allow the admission of severe cases of COVID-19 instead of designated isolation centre in the state.

The state commissioner for information, Malam Muhammad Garba said in a statement that the action was in parallel with standard set by the state Task Force on COVID-19 that requires such facility to attend only to mild cases of the disease.

He said as a result of its inaction, two confirmed patients with severe cases died, one at the facility and another on the way to the hospital.



Malam Garba, who was in company with the commissioner for health, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa during a visit to the hospital, said it would remain closed pending resolutiom of the matter between the management and the state governent.

The commissioner stated that two other patients with severe cases of the disease have been transfered to isolation centre, while other patients on admission have been taken to Malam Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital and Muhammadu Abdullahi Wase Specialist Hospital.