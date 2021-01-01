Advertisement

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has urged Nigerians not to despair over the challenges of 2020, saying that with prayers, right policies, and collective actions, 2021 would be a better year.

Ekweremadu equally gave assurances on accelerated processes to deliver better electoral laws early in the coming year.

The lawmaker stated this in his New Year message to Nigerians on Thursday.

“2020 has no doubt been a challenging year for the world and also for Nigeria as a nation. The citizens in particular have been through tough times. But we should nevertheless continue to trust in God. With prayers, right policies, hard work, and commitment to the collective national interest, 2021 will be better”, he said.

On the imperatives of electoral reform, he said: “We must improve on the quality of our leadership recruitment process to be able to improve on the quality of leadership at all levels.

“As a member of the Senate Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Committee on Electoral Reforms and Constitution Amendment, I want assure Nigerians that we are very committed to delivering an amended Electoral Act early in 2021 to guarantee free, fair, transparent, and credible elections going forward.

“Importantly, in so doing, we will continue to champion electoral reforms that permit the use of technology to eliminate manipulations and loopholes that promote rigging of the electoral process”.

He wished Nigerians a prosperous New Year and hitch free celebrations.