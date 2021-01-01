Advertisement

..Commends Citizens For Their Resilience Despite Challenges of 2020

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) urges Nigerians to go into Year 2021

with a renewed zeal in spite of the harrowing experiences of Year 2020,

which witnessed untold bloodletting and excruciating economic hardship

brought by the insensitive and treasury-looting All Progressives

Congress (APC) and the Buhari administration.

The party commends Nigerians for their resilience and an unshaken

resolve to stand by one another in the face of total failure of

governance under the APC, a party that has portrayed itself as a vehicle

for power grabbing and treasury looting.

The PDP recalls with sorrow how the APC and the Buhari administration

abandoned our compatriots to a life of misery at the mercy of looters,

bandits, terrorists, kidnappers and vandals, while President Muhammadu

Buhari, in whose hands Nigerians entrusted their fate, hide inside the

Presidential villa.

It is lamentable that the APC has been in romance with killers and

marauders, after destroying all modalities set up by the PDP

administration, which had pushed the terrorists to the fringes by 2015.

Sadly, today, terrorists have become so emboldened by the failures of

the APC to the extent of seizing communities, beheading our compatriots

and even kidnapping over 600 schoolboys in Mr. President’s home state,

Katsina, at the time his security machinery took over the state, where

he had gone to holiday while our nation drifts.

Like an act in a tragedy series, Nigerians watched hopelessly, as a

people without a leader, while the President of Chad, Idris Derby,

personally led his troops into the Nigerian soil to liberate communities

and Nigerians soldiers held captive by terrorists.

On the economy front, our compatriots exhibited resilience and

persevered in the face of worst economic strangulation occasioned by

unbridled looting by the APC leaders and officials of the Buhari

administration resulting in the wrecking of our naira, closure of

millions of businesses, frightening unemployment rate, agonizing poverty

and infrastructural collapse.

The attendant pressure on families resulted in a surge in suicide cases,

slavery missions, divorces and buckled social life. There is hardly a

family in Nigeria, under Buhari’s watch, which does not bear the deep

gash of security or economic tragedy brought by the APC.

Our compatriots were also subjected to the worst form of hardship as

officials of the APC and those of the Buhari administration pillaged

COVID-19 funds, leaving Nigerians at the mercy of the adverse effect of

the pandemic.

It is imperative to state that under the APC and Buhari administration,

governance became a tool of suppression. Human right abuses became the

new normal. Nigerians youths who tried to raise the consciousness of

government to the suffering in the land were viciously subdued, not a

few were murdered by the agents of the APC.

The aforementioned callous experiences notwithstanding, our party holds

that as we march into the New Year, there must be a change of narrative

for our dear nation.

We therefore call on Nigerians, having become fed up with the APC and

the Buhari administration, to strengthen their bond of unity in our

collectively patriotic resolve to recue our nation from the stranglehold

of misrule.

The PDP prays for our nation and urges all hands to be on the deck to

ensure a happy and more peaceful 2021.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary