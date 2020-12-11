The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the All Progressives Congress
(APC) abandoned its much hyped membership drive because Nigerians did
not show any interest in the exercise following the manifest failure of
the APC and President Muhammadu Buhari.
This is reinforced by the fact that the APC has become defunct and can
no longer engage in legitimate political activities given the collapse
of its structures across the federation.
The APC has already gone down in history as a jinxed party that is
synonymous to failure, deceit, falsehood, lies, lawlessness, treasury
looting, poverty and hardship, sympathy for terrorists and bandits,
mortgaging of our national sovereignty, among other vices, which makes
it impossible for any well-meaning Nigerian to seek to identify with it.
Given the their impunity and arrogance, nobody wants to join the APC
which has become a derelict pirate ship, stranded and doomed in rough
waters and only waiting for its final decent into political abyss.
By abandoning the membership drive, the Governor Bala Mai Buni-led
illegal APC national caretaker committee has come to its wits end,
having realized that Nigerians, and even their members do not have
confidence in his committee or the fizzling party.
Already, the few well-meaning Nigerians in the APC have become weary of
identifying with a failed party.
While the APC awaits its final decent, Nigerians expect President Buhari
to commence steps to recover the over N14 trillion stolen by APC
leaders, including the N9.6 trillion detailed in the leaked NNPC memo,
the over N3 trillion oil revenue scam among others.
The PDP however urges Nigerians to remain calm and continue to rally on
our platform in their collective determination to salvage and reposition
our dear nation from the misrule of the APC.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary
Home Press Releases PDP Mocks APC Over Botched Membership Drive
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Advertisement
Advertisement
Reports
We are still expecting Buhari to appear before us
247ureports - 0
THE House of Representatives on Thursday said it was still expecting President Muhammadu Buhari to appear before it to shed light on the security...