The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the All Progressives Congress

(APC) abandoned its much hyped membership drive because Nigerians did

not show any interest in the exercise following the manifest failure of

the APC and President Muhammadu Buhari.



This is reinforced by the fact that the APC has become defunct and can

no longer engage in legitimate political activities given the collapse

of its structures across the federation.



The APC has already gone down in history as a jinxed party that is

synonymous to failure, deceit, falsehood, lies, lawlessness, treasury

looting, poverty and hardship, sympathy for terrorists and bandits,

mortgaging of our national sovereignty, among other vices, which makes

it impossible for any well-meaning Nigerian to seek to identify with it.



Given the their impunity and arrogance, nobody wants to join the APC

which has become a derelict pirate ship, stranded and doomed in rough

waters and only waiting for its final decent into political abyss.



By abandoning the membership drive, the Governor Bala Mai Buni-led

illegal APC national caretaker committee has come to its wits end,

having realized that Nigerians, and even their members do not have

confidence in his committee or the fizzling party.



Already, the few well-meaning Nigerians in the APC have become weary of

identifying with a failed party.



While the APC awaits its final decent, Nigerians expect President Buhari

to commence steps to recover the over N14 trillion stolen by APC

leaders, including the N9.6 trillion detailed in the leaked NNPC memo,

the over N3 trillion oil revenue scam among others.



The PDP however urges Nigerians to remain calm and continue to rally on

our platform in their collective determination to salvage and reposition

our dear nation from the misrule of the APC.



Signed:



Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary

