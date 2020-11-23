We Will Not Be A Party To Any Industrial Action In Nasarawa State,2,500 Newly Employed Teachers Tells Gov Sule

The 2,500 engaged Teachers whose appointment  were recently confirmed by governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has assured the government of the state that newly employed teachers would never be a party to any Industrial Action.

The chairman of the newly employed teachers,Tanko Mahmud in his speech said his members would be submissive to the government that brought succor to teachers in the state.

Mahmud also gave the assurance that 35 percent of governor, Abdullahi Sule’s vote in 2023  will come from the 2,500 teachers.

He reiterated that the newly employed teachers are ready to work for the development of the state, calling on the affluence in the state inculcate the commitment of the state Secretary of the ruling  party,Aliyu Bello.

The former member of the Federal House of Representatives representing Lafia/Obi Federal Constituency ,Hon.Joseph Haruna Kigbu commended the immediate past governor of the state,Send.Umaru Tanko Al-Makura and the incumbent governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule for a new lease of life.

He further commended the arrow head of Aliyu Bello Educational Foundation as well pledge a support of N.5m.

