From Ali Galadima, Bauchi

The Chairman of Bogoro local government area of Bauchi state, Hon. Iliya Habila has expressed delight over a letter of commendation issued to his wife by the State’s First Lady, Dr. Aisha Bala Mohammed.

“I am happy to receive the breaking and cheering news that my Wife, Mrs Victoria Iliya Habila (JP) received a letter of commendation/appreciation from the First Lady/Wife of the Bauchi State Governor, Hajiya Aisha Bala Abdulkadir”, the LG chairman wrote on his Facebook page Tuesday night.

He said the commendation was in recognition of his wife’s hard work and diligent effort in stepping down sensitization workshop for women on reproductive, maternal, New Born and child health, malaria and nutrition.

“This will spur us to redouble our efforts in healthcare delivery in the grassroots”, Hon. Habila assured.

Habila who until his election as the executive chairman of Bogoro local government, served as a caretaker committee chairman of the same LG.

He has worked as Journalist with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) as Reporter and rose steadily to the position of Assistant Editor in Chief (AEIC) from where he retired to join politics.

Hon Habila was until his appointment as caretaker committee chairman, the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the immediate past speaker of the house of representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara.