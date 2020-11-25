Advertisement

From Ali Galadima, Bauchi

The Bauchi State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Honorable Abdulrazaq Nuhu Zaki has commended the state first lady, Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed for her support to orphans and other vulnerable groups in the society.

Nuhu Zaki made the commendation at the opening of a two day workshop on the role of women in good governance for the wives of the Honorable Commissioners and Local Government Chairmen organized by the office of the first lady in collaboration with Synistanai Nigeria Limited held at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Bauchi.

He described the first lady’s gesture as a welcome development, appealed to her to sustain the tempo in order to assist in reducing poverty in the society.

He said “I am highly delighted to join you at this very important workshop that will give more knowledge to the wives of those in politics by helping their husbands to give good leadership to the citizens.”

“We commend our first lady for her foresight to come up with the initiative and we thank her for her contributions to societal development. Bauchi state is proud to have you as the wife of the Governor.”

According to him, women have role to play in societal reorientation and tasked the participants to emulate the first lady in coming up with initiatives beneficial to less privileged citizens.

Nuhu Zaki said his ministry would continue to support the conduct of such workshop to enable women participate fully in governance.

Declaring the workshop opened, the state first lady, Hajiya Aisha Bala said wives of the Commissioners and Local Government Chairmen have a vital role to play in enlightening people at the grassroots to key into various government’s policies and programmes for survival.

The first lady said the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed had came up with laudable policies and programmes geared towards improving the living standards of the citizens both in urban and rural areas.

Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed appealed to the entire citizens of the state to support Governor Bala Mohammed’s drive of changing the face of the state to a better.

“I welcome you to this great occasion which symbolizes the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed towards ensuring women participation in governance and I therefore call on the participants to listen attentively to the presentation in order to acquire the needed knowledge.”

Speaking on the role of women on good governance, a resource person, Dr Musa Adamu Wunti of the Bauchi State University, Gadau said their role is instrumental in making sure that decisions are based on community values, follws the role of law and helps in improving performance and service delivery for a peaceful society.