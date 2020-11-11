Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has Pledged to improve the living standard of the disables in state.

The governor stated this yesterday when members of the Blind association visited him at the Government House Bauchi as part of the celebration of the celebration of this year’s World Sight Day.

Governor Bala said a number of programmes geared towards improving the living standards of the citizens of the state especially people with disability have been initiated by his administration.

He said, despite the challenges faced by blind people in the society, they are contributing positively to the growth and development of the state.

“I welcome you to Government House Bauchi on behalf of the Government and people of Bauchi state at this very auspicious day, a day set aside for the remembrance of the day for blind globally.

“I know you are celebrating this day because it is a day for you to sit down and review as well as analyse your successes and challenges as major stakeholders in the society and how you can contribute positively to the growth and development of the society.”

He announced the readiness of his administration to reposition the dilapidated blind school in Yalwa in order to to be functional to meet their educational needs and to be used for career development and skills acquisition.

The governor pledged to continue to give opportunity to people with disability to participate in governance for equal representation.

“We thank you for your support to us and government will encourage you to engage in useful ventures, but I want to tell you that we are conscious of your welfare.”

Earlier, the State Chairman, Blind Association, Comrade Abubakar Imam Ningi expressed gratitude to Governor Bala Mohammed for the full constitution of the board of the Agency for disabled people.

Abubakar Imam Ningi enjoined the state government not to relent in supporting disabled people in the state in order to alleviate their sufferings.