From Ahmad SAKA,Bauchi

The Executive Chairman of Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (BASPHCDA), Dr Rilwanu Mohammed has explained an outbreak of yellow fever killed eight people while eight positive cases are active in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Dr Rilwanu stated this when he l brief reporters Bauchi, He said that “Recently, mysterious deaths of people were reported in some villages in two wards of Ganjuwa LGA. Immediately our surveillance team moved in and took samples of the victims and it was confirmed that they were yellow fever positive.”

The BASPHCDA chairman explained that the discovery was made during the routine immunisation exercise in the area when it was reported that five people had died mysteriously and upon verbal autopsy yellow and Lassa fever were suspected following the description of the circumstances that led to their deaths. He, said that, with the discovery of the virus in the area, proactive measures have been taken to ensure that the outbreak did not spread to other parts of the state saying that large quantities of yellow fever vaccines have been procured and will soon commence immunisation. Rilwanu listed three types of yellow fever and assured that the state government is ready to ensure that the outbreak remained in Ganjuwa LGA saying that already an isolation and treatment centre has been created in General Hospital, Kafin Madaki to curb the spread. He, advises parents to release their children for vaccination to curb the spread of yellow fever stressing that, “since it is mosquitoes that spread the disease, people should please use the treated nets and ensure that their environments are kept clean. The BASPHCDA Chairman also appealed to traditional rulers and community leaders to sensitise their subjects on the need to embrace vaccination and clean environment for their own good.