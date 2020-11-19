Advertisement

First Lady of Nigeria, Dr. Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has called on Women to maintain high standards of sanitation and hygiene in order to ensure good health for their families. She was speaking during the distribution of hygiene palliatives to women and babies at selected hospitals in both Lagos and Plateau states.

Mrs. Buhari, who was represented at both events by Mrs. Zainab Kassim, Special Assistant to the President on Domestic Affairs and Event Management, emphasized the importance of maintaining high standards of hygiene by women particularly during the COVID-19 era, reminding Nigerians that the pandemic is still with us.

She said earlier in the year, the First Lady distributed food-related palliatives across the country to cushion the effect of the pandemic and is now distributing hygiene related palliatives to assist women who are unable to purchase such important items. She noted that providing support for the health of women is one of the objectives of Aisha Buhari Foundation and Future Assured.

Hygiene and Mother Care kits distributed to women and their babies include cosmetics, toiletries, detergents and oral wash among other things.

First Lady of Plateau State, Mrs. Regina Lalong, while expressing gratitude to Mrs Buhari for the kind gesture, called on other well-meaning Nigerians to emulate her good example. She used the opportunity to advocate for more care especially for pregnant women, saying poverty stops many of them from doing the right thing concerning their health. She said the palliatives were out of the reach of many women and therefore worthy of commendation.

In Lagos, the First Lady, who was represented by the wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat, called on women to stay healthy and abide by the protocols of COVID-19 as the pandemic is very much around. She reminded them about the need for constant hand-washing and social distancing as directed by the National Center for Disease Control.

Mrs. Hamzat also called on mothers to pray for their children and raise them well in order to make them productive members of the community. She thanked Mrs. Buhari for the gift of the items, which she said mothers will use for the purposes of family hygiene.

Places visited in Plateau state include Jos South primary healthcare, Jos University Teaching Hospital and Primary Healthcare Center, Buruku, while at Lagos state, Massey Street Children’s Hospital, Lagos Island Maternity Hospital and Onikan Health Center were visited.