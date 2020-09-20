Advertisement

There appears unease in Anambra State as the top officials of the Anambra State Government appears to have traveled out of the country.

Information available to 247ureports.com indicates the Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, the Deputy Governor, Nkem Okeke, and the Speaker of the Anambra State Assembly, Hon. Uchenna Okafor along with other key officials had jetted out of the country without properly handing over to anyone known to the administration.

The Obiano administration had been embroiled in a latent tussle with the Ukpo billionaire, Arthur Eze over control and political power in Anambra State. It resulted in the abrupt suspension of over a dozen monarchs who had pledged allegiance to the Ukpo billionaire. Our source claims the tussle had been mediated over and has cooled. But it remains uncertain.

Meanwhile amidst the unfolding crisis, the Deputy Governor, Nkem Okeke jetted out of the country over the weekend. The Governor, Willie Obiano and his wife were already outside the country. The Speaker to the State Assembly, Hon. Okafor had already traveled at an earlier date. The Chief of Staff and Man-Friday to the Governor – in the person of Primus Odili – is reported to have traveled to the USA. Primus Odili is presently at his new home in Tennessee – where he recently purchased a new home [mansion] worth over $2million [over N760million]. He launched the house last weekend.

But in talking to persons inside the media team of the Governor it was confirmed that the Governor and wife were indeed outside the country. But “they have returned”.